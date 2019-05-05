10-year-old boy fatally shot by 12-year-old sibling

CONROE, Texas -- Deputies responded to a shooting in Conroe Saturday where a 10-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the chest.

It happened around 2:40 pm.

Deputies say the boy was transported to the emergency room where he was later pronounced dead.

EMBED More News Videos

10-year-old boy fatally shot in Conroe, underage suspect detained. | ABC13's Stefania Okolie reports



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and charged a 12-year-old sibling with this murder.



The sibling is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office extended their thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of the boy on Twitter.



Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News