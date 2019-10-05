10-year-old child killed in crash in Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 10-year-old child has been killed in a crash in Reedley.The crash occurred near the intersection at Dinuba Ave around 5:25 p.m. on Friday.CHP-Fresno says a 21-year-old man driving without a valid license failed to stop at the intersection.The man, Daniel Lemus, then collided with a sedan that had two adults and the 10-year-old child inside.The two adults suffered non-serious injuries. The child died on impact.Lemus has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter and for driving without a license.Authorities do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved.