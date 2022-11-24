10-year-old girl honors Hanford Sheriff's K-9 dog who passed this year

On Wednesday afternoon, 10-year-old Theresa Ann from Las Vegas dedicated her run to K9 Bluz who died in May of this year.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young girl hit the pavement in Hanford to honor a Kings County Sheriff's K9, who suddenly passed away this year.

10-year-old Theresa Ann lives in Las Vegas, but made the trip to Kings County as part of the nationwide group "Running 4 Heroes".

On Wednesday afternoon, she ran one mile carrying an American flag starting and ending at the Sheriff's Office in front of the Hanford Elks American Flag.

She dedicated her run to K9 Bluz who died in May of this year after being with the department since 2016.

Following her run, Ann signed the flag and then presented it to the K9's former handler, Senior Deputy Matt Washburn.