10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say

A 10-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a car in Coaling Tuesday afternoon, police say. (Coalinga Press)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 10-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a car in Coalinga on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Coalinga Police say the child was crossing the street in a crosswalk at the intersection of Elm and Fifth Street just after 4 p.m. when a vehicle stopped at the stop sign, but then drove forward before the girl was out of the road.

The girl was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and charges have not been filed. Officials say the driver is cooperating with law enforcement.

This is a developing story.
