10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun, Coalinga police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 10-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in the head with a high-powered pellet gun, according to Coalinga Police.Police say the child was accidentally shot by an 11-year-old cousin while playing with the pellet gun in a garage on El Camino Lane.The child was transported to Valley Children's Hospital and is in the Intensive Care Unit with injuries to the brain.At this time no charges have been filed, and an investigation is pending.