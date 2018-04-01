10 years after "hands-free" become law, distracted driving remains serious safety challenge

Ten years after "hands-free" became law, highway patrol officers say distracted driving remains a serious safety challenge in our state.This month is distracted driving awareness month and this week is California teen safe driving week.The Clovis Police Department is joining law enforcement throughout the state to step up enforcement and awareness effortsThe department encourages drivers to have a designated texter to respond to messages and keep drivers off their phones.The California Department of Transportation will also put distracted driving messages on the changeable message signs on freeways to discourage distracted driving.