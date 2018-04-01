CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

10 years after "hands-free" become law, distracted driving remains serious safety challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Ten years after "hands-free" became law, highway patrol officers say distracted driving remains a serious safety challenge. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ten years after "hands-free" became law, highway patrol officers say distracted driving remains a serious safety challenge in our state.

This month is distracted driving awareness month and this week is California teen safe driving week.

The Clovis Police Department is joining law enforcement throughout the state to step up enforcement and awareness efforts

The department encourages drivers to have a designated texter to respond to messages and keep drivers off their phones.

The California Department of Transportation will also put distracted driving messages on the changeable message signs on freeways to discourage distracted driving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
clovis police departmentdistracted drivingClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Clovis K-9 officer still recovering after surgery to repair torn ACL
Clovis PD K-9 Officer going into surgery after being injured apprehending suspect
Clovis Police arrest music teacher for lewd acts with a child
Chilling details revealed about man accused of killing wife, mother in law
Police need your help finding Clovis Target Shoplifting suspect caught on camera
More clovis police department
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News