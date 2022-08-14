Fresno man to compete on game show 'The $100,000 Pyramid'

Brazz Brazzell is one of two contestants who will be featured on the game show on Sunday night.

A Fresno man will be in the hot seat, going for the grand prize on The $100,000 Pyramid.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man will be in the hot seat, going for the grand prize on The $100,000 Pyramid.

Brazz Brazzell is one of two contestants who will be featured on the game show on Sunday night.

He and another contestant are teamed up with celebrities to play a word association game.

The person to correctly guess the most answers goes to the winner circle to compete for $50,000.

He says with the encouragement from his wife, Amanda, he decided to take part in the show.

He practiced the game for months to make sure he was prepared for the big day.

"You'll get to know me a lot from this show... it's a great episode to watch," Brazzell said.

He said his goal was to win enough money to buy his first home for his wife and son.

The $100,000 Pyramid airs on ABC30 at 9 pm on Sunday.