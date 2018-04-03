100 year sentence for man who confessed to violent robberies across Valley and led officers on a high-speed chase

A serial armed robber who led police on an hour-long high-speed chase was sentenced to 100 years to life in state prison.John Anthony Barajas, 36-years-old of Sanger, had three prior convictions for robbery and pleaded guilty to four new counts of robbery, each carrying a penalty of 25 years to life in state prison under the Three Strikes Law.Barajas also pleaded guilty to leading police on a high-speed chase from Fresno to Madera County along Highway 99 on May 25, 2017.Madera County District Attorney David A. Linn made the announcement Tuesday, although the sentence was handed down on March 28.Prior to his arrest, Barajas was widely sought after for a series of violent robberies including one where he was caught on surveillance video dragging a female employee by her hair while holding her at gunpoint.Barajas first gained public attention for a robbery on Mother's Day of 2017 at the Metro PCS in Southeast Fresno. In the next week, police say 35-year-old John Barajas went on to commit three more robberies.Police were able to pinpoint the suspect's location thanks to the public's help which lead to a rush-hour confrontation between Barajas and officers.The tense, hour-long chase started in Fresno and went as far as Sanger before ultimately ending in Madera County.More than 30 officers played a role in hunting down the suspect who drove at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour while waving a gun overhead. Police finally caught up with him, after puncturing all four of his tires.Once in custody, Barajas admitted that he was responsible for the robberies.