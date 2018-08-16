TULARE COUNTY

10,000 marijuana plants removed and destroyed from grow sites in Springville area

Tulare County detectives have seized more than 10,000 marijuana plants in the Springville area.

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. --
A specialized team conducted flyovers of the area looking for illegal hidden grow sites. Detectives found several of those sites in the area off Coffee Canyon.

On Wednesday, detectives conducted operations to destroy the grow sites. They also found numerous pesticides, chemicals, a lot of trash, and the diversion of natural waterways in the area.

Detectives even found a campsite in the area but were unable to find any information on the suspect's identity.

The plants were removed and destroyed.
