Fresno police chief to discuss department's role in enforcing mask guidelines in city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will hold a news conference on Tuesday morning to discuss the department's role in enforcing mask-wearing guidelines.

Balderrama will speak at 10:45 am.

Fresno police officers were briefly called to a shopping center in north Fresno this weekend after a group of anti-mask protesters temporarily shut down a Sprouts grocery store.

According to police, this was not the first store the group went to Saturday.

Officials said the police response wasn't to enforce any mask ordinance but to make sure things remained peaceful.

Sprouts officials say masks are required to enter the store. They pressed charges against one member of the group for trespassing.

On Monday, Mayor Dyer called for Fresno residents to stay focused on social distancing and wearing masks after California health officials announced lifted the stay at home order for all regions, including the San Joaquin Valley.

The city later released a list of guidelines for business owners for dealing with anti-mask protesters:
  • Ask the person to put on a mask or leave the business

  • if the person refused to put on a mask or leave, the conduct might now be considered trespassing


  • should you believe a trespass violation has occurred, you can call the Fresno Police Department for a response

  • if a responding officer witnesses the trespassing violation, they may cite or arrest an individual

  • if the conduct is witnessed by a store owner/employee - the violation may be treated as a citizen's arrest

  • if protestors want to exercise their first amendment rights they can do so, as long as it is done outside on the public sidewalk or designated area and does not interfere with a customer's ability to enter or exit the business
