Fresno police chief to discuss department's role in enforcing mask guidelines in city

Balderrama will speak at 10:45 am.
Fresno police officers were briefly called to a shopping center in north Fresno this weekend after a group of anti-mask protesters temporarily shut down a Sprouts grocery store.
According to police, this was not the first store the group went to Saturday.
Officials said the police response wasn't to enforce any mask ordinance but to make sure things remained peaceful.
Sprouts officials say masks are required to enter the store. They pressed charges against one member of the group for trespassing.
On Monday, Mayor Dyer called for Fresno residents to stay focused on social distancing and wearing masks after California health officials announced lifted the stay at home order for all regions, including the San Joaquin Valley.
The city later released a list of guidelines for business owners for dealing with anti-mask protesters: