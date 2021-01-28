Fresno Police looking for suspect accused of murdering homeless man for no apparent reason

Police say the victim, Terry Zogg (left) was shot by a suspect in a red, early 2000's model, two-door Honda Accord (right).

Fresno Police are asking for your help in finding a murder suspect who they say shot a homeless man in the back for no apparent reason.

The department just released a surveillance video of the suspect's car.


It's described as a red, early 2000's model, two-door Honda Accord.

The homicide happened just before 10 Sunday night near First Street and Iowa Avenue.

Detectives say Terry Zogg was walking down the street when someone standing in the intersection shot him in the back.


First responders rushed the 36-year-old to the hospital, where he died.

The suspect took off from the scene and has not been identified.

Anyone who has seen the car in these surveillance images is asked to call Fresno Police.
