Fresno woman celebrates 102nd birthday on 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the nation celebrates America's birthday, a woman in northeast Fresno is celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Lee Spuergon was born in 1921 and grew up in California.

She's lived in several different places, including Oakhurst.

When asked what is the key to living to 102 years old, Lee said don't dwell on your age.

"I don't even think about it unless people start talking about it," said Lee.

Lee says her family visited her on Monday and Thursday.

Her friends at Pacifica Senior Living in Fresno also treated her to a birthday cake.

This Friday, the Fresno Grizzlies will honor her before the game and she will throw the first pitch.