Fresno man accused of raping 15-year-old Parlier girl, human trafficking

A Fresno man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl from Parlier.
Parlier police say 27-year-old John Chatman was also manipulating the victim to continue performing sexual acts.
Investigators believe the teenage girl was lured for sex on January 26 to a Motel 6 in Fresno, where other female teens and older men were gathered.
Parlier police tracked Chatman down with the help of a Fresno County team of officers.
Chatman has been booked into the Fresno County jail on several felony sexual assault charges, including rape by force/fear and human trafficking of a minor.
