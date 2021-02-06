2 Tulare County deputies, 1 firefighter taken to the hospital after exposure to fentanyl

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says two deputies and one Tulare County firefighter are hospitalized after being exposed to Fentanyl.

The three victims are being taken to the Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

Minutes earlier, the sheriff's office and the fire department said they were at the scene of a hazardous materials incident at the 99 Palms Hotel in Tulare.

This story is developing and we are working on bringing you more details as they come.
