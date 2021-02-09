Armed man fires shots, barricades himself inside Selma home

A 28-year-old armed man has barricaded himself inside a Selma home after firing shots.Selma police and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office have been negotiating with him to surrender since 5:40 pm.The incident is happening on McCall Ave and Alton Street.The suspect's brother and a 12-year-old girl were inside the home when he fired shots.They were able to escape the house safely, Selma police say.The suspect's brother was the one who called 911.