Armed man fires shots, barricades himself inside Selma home

A 28-year-old armed man has barricaded himself inside a Selma home after firing shots.

Selma police and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office have been negotiating with him to surrender since 5:40 pm.


The incident is happening on McCall Ave and Alton Street.

The suspect's brother and a 12-year-old girl were inside the home when he fired shots.


They were able to escape the house safely, Selma police say.

The suspect's brother was the one who called 911.
