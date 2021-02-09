A 28-year-old armed man has barricaded himself inside a Selma home after firing shots.
Selma police and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office have been negotiating with him to surrender since 5:40 pm.
The incident is happening on McCall Ave and Alton Street.
The suspect's brother and a 12-year-old girl were inside the home when he fired shots.
They were able to escape the house safely, Selma police say.
The suspect's brother was the one who called 911.
Armed man fires shots, barricades himself inside Selma home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News