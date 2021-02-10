Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi, southbound lanes of Hwy 99 shut down

A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi.The California Highway Patrol says the shooting took place around 8:45pm.Officers found the victim in his vehicle near SB Highway 99 at the Collier Road exit in Delhi.He was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto.The CHP is trying to determine where the shooting happened.They believe at this time the victim was traveling south on the highway.Southbound Highway 99 in the area of South Avenue of Delhi has been shut down and officers do not yet know when it will reopen.