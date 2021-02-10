Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi, southbound lanes of Hwy 99 shut down

A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi.

The California Highway Patrol says the shooting took place around 8:45pm.


Officers found the victim in his vehicle near SB Highway 99 at the Collier Road exit in Delhi.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto.

The CHP is trying to determine where the shooting happened.


They believe at this time the victim was traveling south on the highway.

Southbound Highway 99 in the area of South Avenue of Delhi has been shut down and officers do not yet know when it will reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to announce Save Mart Center as mass vaccination site
COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens in Merced
Valley medical students helping with fight against COVID-19
Fresno Co. winding down COVID help for people experiencing homelessness
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
Fresno County working to vaccinate more citizens with increased allotment
CVS delays COVID-19 vaccine rollout until February 12
Show More
Increased screen time during pandemic causing vision problems, doctors say
Man and woman shot multiple times in Tranquillity, deputies say
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
'QAnon Shaman' apologizes for storming Capitol
More TOP STORIES News