Sanger man arrested for allegedly setting multiple fires, including at school district office and church

Authorities have arrested a man they say set fires at the Sanger Unified School District office and at Sanger Bible Church recently.

The man, 29-year-old Marc Claudius Garcia, Jr, from Sanger, has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges of arson.

Investigators believe he set fires at several places in the city in the last few months.

The fire at the school district was on February 1 and left the building temporarily 'inaccessible'.

If you have any information related to this case, please call the Sanger Fire Department at 559-875-6568 or Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerfresno countysangerarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno father, son die of COVID-19 within hours of each other
Hundreds of farmworkers get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Fresno County
Some CVS pharmacies taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments
New EV charger repair company coming to Fresno, looking to hire technicians
Fresno Police seize 10 guns after chase, detain 6 suspects
Fresno mayor's initiative gives 35 people living along Highway 41 a place to stay
Local restaurants hiring as they look to reopen
Show More
Are schools losing students during distance learning?
Fresno County COVID vaccinations going on the road
Valley family grieves mom of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
More CA teens being sold dangerous pills laced with fentanyl
More TOP STORIES News