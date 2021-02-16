3 young suspects detained after vehicle hits Fresno Police patrol car, speeds away

Three suspects Fresno Police described as juveniles have been detained in connection to a traffic stop that ended in a crash with a Fresno Police Department patrol car.Officers say they stopped a vehicle near Peach and Clay on Monday evening.During that traffic stop, the suspect hit the gas and backed into the police officer's patrol car behind him.The impact left some damage to their vehicle.Investigators say the suspect then took off in the SUV.The vehicle was later found abandoned at Westover near Clovis.Officers searched the area nearby and found three suspects connected to the incident.They are still looking for two others.