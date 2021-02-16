3 young suspects detained after vehicle hits Fresno Police patrol car, speeds away

Three suspects Fresno Police described as juveniles have been detained in connection to a traffic stop that ended in a crash with a Fresno Police Department patrol car.

Officers say they stopped a vehicle near Peach and Clay on Monday evening.

During that traffic stop, the suspect hit the gas and backed into the police officer's patrol car behind him.

The impact left some damage to their vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect then took off in the SUV.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at Westover near Clovis.

Officers searched the area nearby and found three suspects connected to the incident.

They are still looking for two others.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis mom of 7 beats the odds after 8-month battle with COVID-19
Some local restaurants keep indoor dining open in violation of state's orders
5 months after attack, Black-owned business owner launches second store in Clovis
Supply up, COVID vaccine access easier in Central Valley
Early data: Vaccine distribution not equitable for CA Blacks, Latinos
Mariposa County reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths
New all-in-one medical center opens in central Fresno
Show More
50 volunteers pick up trash in Fresno on Presidents Day
Despite Valentine's Day boost, restaurants still face long road to recovery
3 stabbed at Clovis apartment complex, police say
Driver killed in Fresno County head-on crash, CHP says
Farmer grows variety of mushrooms inside this Fresno building
More TOP STORIES News