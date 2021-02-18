data breach

Personal information of California drivers potentially compromised in ransomware attack of DMV contractor

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says the personal information of California drivers might have been leaked in a security breach.

The agency sent out a statement on Wednesday, saying a contractor it uses to verify vehicle registration addresses was the victim of a ransomware attack in early February.

The attack may have compromised information provided by the DMV to the company, Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc. (AFTS) of Seattle.

This information includes the last 20 months of California vehicle registration records that contain names, addresses, license plate numbers, and vehicle identification numbers (VIN).

The DMV says the hack did not involve any information about customers' Social Security numbers, birthdates, voter registration, immigration status, or driver's license information.

The agency has launched an investigation into whether any information obtained by the ransomware attackers has actually been used for nefarious purposes.

It also immediately stopped all data transfers to AFTS and notified law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ransomwarehackingdmvtechnologydata breachcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA BREACH
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
US charges Chinese military members in Equifax breach
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, department says
Brutal winter storm strands Clovis soccer team in Texas
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
Woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno
Mayor Jerry Dyer pleads for federal help as Fresno faces $31 million budget shortfall
No cross on foreheads at local churches this Ash Wednesday
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Show More
Reedley College COVID vaccine site to start giving shots Friday
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
Kings Canyon Unified bringing back high school students for in-person learning
Family says living in Fresno Co. foothills prepared them for Texas storm
More TOP STORIES News