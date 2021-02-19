6 people lured through Tinder to Fresno locations, robbed at gunpoint

They asked people they met on Tinder to come to specific locations where the group would lie in wait and rob the victims at gunpoint.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly luring victims through the dating app Tinder, and then robbing them at gunpoint.

The two arrested, 21-year-old Eric Newsome and a 17-year-old boy, were part of a group that carried out six armed robberies throughout Fresno between February 2 and February 15 this year, police say.

They asked people they met on Tinder to come to specific locations where the group would lie in wait and rob the victims at gunpoint.

Police say one victim was assaulted with a gun and sustained moderate injuries.

Through interviews and video analysis detectives were able to identify the two suspects.

They were taken into custody and a loaded handgun was recovered.

Both have been charged with multiple robberies and other related charges.

If you have any additional information, you are urged to contact Detectives Parvinder Dhillon (559) 621-2081 or Eric Hill (559) 621-2082.

Fresno Police are also reminding people who want to meet others using social media platforms to choose to meet at public places or at one of the designated exchange zones at the five policing districts throughout the city.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno woman accused of helping husband sexually abuse 12-year-old released from jail
Tower Theatre owners, Adventure Church 'conspired to conceal sale,' lawsuit says
Fresno County's shipment of Moderna vaccine delayed by cold weather
1 killed in fiery rollover crash in western Fresno County
Driver in stolen truck leads officers on chase through Fresno
Fresno non-profits come together to offer drive-up grocery services to families
Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' phenomenon returns
Show More
Porterville firefighter shares memories of Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa
95-year-old Valley great-grandmother beats COVID-19
Clerk injured as 2 men steal jewelry from Mammoth Mall, police say
Woman arrested for human trafficking in Merced County
Beloved Valley educator loses battle with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News