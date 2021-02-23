75-year-old man missing from Porterville home

Porterville police and Tulare County deputies are asking for the public's help to help find a missing 75-year-old man.Jesus Tapia was last seen around 8 pm Saturday at his home near H Street and Putnam Avenue in Porterville.This is the longest he has been away from home and been unaccounted for. He is described as 5'5" in height, 150 pounds in weight, with gray/black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans, and brown boots.He was reported missing once before in December 2020.If you see him, you are asked to call the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.