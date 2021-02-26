2 found dead after motorhome fire in Tulare County

Two people were found dead in a motorhome that caught fire in Tulare County on Thursday morning.

Fire officials responded to reports of the fire in the area of Road 159 and Avenue 296, near Farmersville, about 8 in the morning.


As firefighters worked to put out the fire, they discovered the two victims who were already dead.

Fire investigators and Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the incident. They say the fire appears to have been accidental in nature but remains under investigation.


Authorities have not yet identified the victims.
