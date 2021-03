Residents of Clovis cast their votes for Clovis City Council on Tuesday.An early tally of the votes released by Fresno County shows Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua leading in the race, with 32.54% and 32.02% of the votes respectively.Of the five candidates in the election, two will make it to the Clovis City Council.Polls closed at 8 pm.