Woman critically injured after crash with pickup truck on Highway 180

The California Highway Patrol says a woman is critically injured after she was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross Highway 180.The crash happened near the Cedar Ave off-ramp about 7:50 pm.According to the CHP, the driver of a Chevy pickup was heading east when the victim, running to cross the eastbound lanes from the south shoulder, was hit. She was flung off the center median and suffered injuries to both her legs.She was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.The CHP says the victim appears to be transient.