Magic of Storytelling cultivates next generation of storytellers

By Aurora Diaz
You may be eligible for discounted books. ABC30 is partnering up with its parent company Disney, First Book and EECU to help cultivate the next generation of storytellers with the Magic of Storytelling campaign.

For nine years, the Magic of Storytelling campaign has harnessed the power of the Walt Disney Company's talent and networks to inspire the next generation of storytellers by providing books to educators serving kids in need through First Book. Disney Publishing Worldwide has donated millions of books to First Book.

Local educators and non-profits are encouraged to register with First Book, a non-profit social enterprise focused on equal access to quality education for kids in need, provides educators with access to new, free and low-cost books, educational resources and other essentials to help kids learn.

In its 29-year history, First Book has distributed nearly 200 million new books and educational resources. First Book serves over 500,000 programs and classrooms serving children in need, many in our local area.

Local schools and non-profits are encouraged to register by March 31, 2021.

Get more details and see if you qualify at magicofstorytelling.com or firstbook.org/mos.

ABC30 thanks EECU for sponsoring the Magic of Storytelling.

