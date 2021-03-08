TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway a man's body was found in a car in Tulare County.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead in a car near the 19000 block of Vista in Plainview.
Deputies are currently trying to figure out if foul play was a factor in the man's death.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218
Man found dead in car in Tulare County, deputies say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News