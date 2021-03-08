Man found dead in car in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway a man's body was found in a car in Tulare County.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead in a car near the 19000 block of Vista in Plainview.Deputies are currently trying to figure out if foul play was a factor in the man's death.If you have any information, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218