Fresno man accused of having over 100 photos, videos of child sexual abuse

A 26-year-old Fresno man has been arrested for allegedly possessing photos and videos showing child sexual abuse.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says detectives searched Guadalupe Soto Jr.'s home and found more than 100 digital photos and videos, which included images of infants being raped.


He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of possession of child pornography, along with multiple warrants related to driving on a suspended license, the sheriff's office says.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death in Fresno, suspect in custody
UK coronavirus variant confirmed in Madera County
Family of murdered street vendor speaks out
Rare gray wolf moves farther south into Central CA
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Group of men try to rob driver in southeast Fresno
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Show More
Flames destroy donated food at central Fresno church
Motorcyclist killed after crash in central Fresno, police say
Kaweah Delta Medical Center expands visiting hours
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
More TOP STORIES News