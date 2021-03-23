Fresno man accused of having over 100 photos, videos of child sexual abuse

A 26-year-old Fresno man has been arrested for allegedly possessing photos and videos showing child sexual abuse.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says detectives searched Guadalupe Soto Jr.'s home and found more than 100 digital photos and videos, which included images of infants being raped.He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of possession of child pornography, along with multiple warrants related to driving on a suspended license, the sheriff's office says.