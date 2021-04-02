3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Hanford crash

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery crash in Kings County has left two girls and one man dead, and a 9-year-old boy and another man in hospital on Thursday evening.
The crash happened at about 6:20 pm in the area of Highway 43 north of Nevada Avenue.
The California Highway Patrol says a man driving a Toyota was speeding when his car went into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Chevy Tahoe.
The Toyota rolled over and burst into flames, killing the driver.
Of the four people inside the Chevy Tahoe, a 16-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were killed and a 9-year-old boy was injured. The driver of the Tahoe, a 45-year-old man, was also injured.
The boy and the injured man were rushed to the hospital with major injuries.
The CHP says it does not know yet if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
