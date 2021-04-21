Section of Hwy 41 in Fresno County closed for road work, detours in place

FRESNO COUNTY: State Route 41 between Elkhorn Avenue and North Avenue will be subject to intermittent lane closures while construction crews perform various work including shoulder rumble strip installation.



FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the next several weeks, Caltrans will issue intermittent lane closures on Highway 41 in Fresno County.Starting Wednesday, closures will be in effect along the highway between Elkhorn and North Avenue.Work will happen Monday through Friday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. Crews will work on the lanes until Friday, June 25.Motorists traveling in the area can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Drivers are advised to give themselves additional travel time or take alternate routes.