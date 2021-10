PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley woman won big at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville last week.Official say Namee See won more than $35,000 after playing for only 15 minutes on a penny machine.See says she is a frequent player at Eagle Mountain Casino and is excited to use her winnings to take her family on vacation.Last week another player at Eagle Mountain walked home with more than $77,000.