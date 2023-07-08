Clovis woman celebrates 105th birthday

A celebration was held for a special lady in Clovis on Friday as she turned 105 years old.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A celebration was held for a special lady in Clovis on Friday as she turned 105 years old.

Kathy Web was surrounded by friends and family as she took her seat at the century table at Solstice Senior Living.

The youngest of 12 siblings Web thanked God for her time on earth calling it a gift.

When asked about her secret to a long life, Web says she follows a simple motto.

"I'll take a motto from my sister-in-law. So, I don't smoke, drink coffee, don't drink tea, and try to live right," said Webb.

Web sat among three others at the facility, all of whom have lived to be at least 100 years old.