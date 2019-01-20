105th Clovis Rodeo to feature Russel Dickerson, Aaron Watson. Here's how to get tickets

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Tickets are now on sale for the 105th Clovis Rodeo.
The PBR Bull Riders will open the rodeo on Thursday, April 25 followed by concert featuring country music chart climber Russell Dickerson.
Dickerson is one of country music's most talked about new talents and the voice behind the smash single "Yours."
The stunning ballad has racked up more than 33 million streams to date on Spotify.
Friday night's concert will be country music fan favorite Aaron Watson in concert.
His tribute song to World Champion Bull Rider, Lane Frost entitled "July in Cheyenne" is sure to be a Clovis Rodeo fan favorite.
Lane Frost is the bull rider depicted in the centennial bronze statue at the front of the Clovis Rodeo grounds.
You can purchase tickets at the rodeo box office or online.