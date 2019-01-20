Concert tickets for 105th Clovis Rodeo featuring Russel Dickerson, Aaron Watson now on sale

EMBED </>More Videos

105th Clovis Rodeo to feature Russel Dickerson, Aaron Watson. Here's how to get tickets

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tickets are now on sale for the 105th Clovis Rodeo.

The PBR Bull Riders will open the rodeo on Thursday, April 25 followed by concert featuring country music chart climber Russell Dickerson.

Dickerson is one of country music's most talked about new talents and the voice behind the smash single "Yours."

The stunning ballad has racked up more than 33 million streams to date on Spotify.

Friday night's concert will be country music fan favorite Aaron Watson in concert.

His tribute song to World Champion Bull Rider, Lane Frost entitled "July in Cheyenne" is sure to be a Clovis Rodeo fan favorite.

Lane Frost is the bull rider depicted in the centennial bronze statue at the front of the Clovis Rodeo grounds.

You can purchase tickets at the rodeo box office or online.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family, friends honor U.S. airman killed in military exercise in Ukraine
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Man on vacation finds hidden cameras in his Airbnb
Man rescued from icy pond after risking life to save his dogs in Del.
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
Man shot, killed at party in Dos Palos; deputies search for possible suspects
Oracle faces gender-bias lawsuit, report says
4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape in Delaware
Show More
Clovis community remembers Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy
Thousands gather in Fresno for third annual Women's March
Trump offers temporary 'Dreamers' deal for border wall
Man takes off with woman's car, children after argument outside store
Native American elder taunted by Ky. high schoolers speaks out
More News