California ISO prepares for upcoming heat wave

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a heat bulletin as a heat wave moves in.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a heat bulletin for the coming days as a heat wave moves across California.

At this time, there are no outages or other power disruptions anticipated, but triple-digit temperatures are forecast for much of the state over the next week.



Officials will restrict any grid maintenance projects from 12:00 pm until 10:00 pm on Tuesday through Friday to keep power flowing.

There is no way of knowing the full impact the heat will have on the electrical grid yet. So far, there are no flex alerts active.

The ISO suggests several ways Californians can preserve energy ahead of a Flex Alert, including running major appliances earlier in the day, turning off unnecessary lights and pre-cooling your home and covering your window coverings.

You can find more information at the California ISO website.

