California ISO prepares for upcoming heat wave

At this time, there are no outages or other power disruptions anticipated, but triple-digit temperatures are forecast for much of the state over the next week.
With excessive heat forecast this week in #CAwx, the California ISO has posted its System Conditions Bulletin. No anticipated rotating outages at this time; if Flex Alert is called, we encourage consumer conservation. Follow changing grid conditions: https://t.co/4c5dY0P6pm— California ISO (@California_ISO) June 14, 2021
Officials will restrict any grid maintenance projects from 12:00 pm until 10:00 pm on Tuesday through Friday to keep power flowing.
There is no way of knowing the full impact the heat will have on the electrical grid yet. So far, there are no flex alerts active.
The ISO suggests several ways Californians can preserve energy ahead of a Flex Alert, including running major appliances earlier in the day, turning off unnecessary lights and pre-cooling your home and covering your window coverings.
