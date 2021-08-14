Man severely injured in crash on Highway 99 in Fresno, southbound lane shut down

A multi-vehicle crash in Fresno on Saturday morning left a man with severe injuries.The crash happened on Highway 99 and Ashlan at about 8:15 am, causing road closures and traffic backups.Authorities say a Caltrans vehicle, as well as an empty school bus, were involved in the crash.The man who suffered major injuries in the crash was rushed to the hospital.The southbound lane of Highway 99 was shut down just south of Ashlan and cars were being diverted off at Ashlan.An ABC30 crew on the roadway reported significant delays.There is no word yet on when the roadway will be reopened.This story is developing and will be updated.