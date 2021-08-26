Crews battling grass fire near Copper River neighborhood in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a three-acre grass fire that sparked in northeast Fresno Thursday afternoon.

CAL FIRE officials say the flames broke out near Friant Road and Old Friant Road, which leads down to the Vulcan company's sand and gravel facility.

Crews now have control of the fire and stopped any forward progress.



Friant Road is closed between Willow Ave to the north and Copper Ave to the south.

The cause of the fire has not been released.
