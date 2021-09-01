Fresno County health officials offering vaccines for businesses amid COVID surge

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As local hospitals once again reach capacity treating COVID-19 patients, both Fresno County and Fresno city leaders are asking residents to do their part to protect public health.Officials say this can ensure that small businesses and local restaurants stay open and continue to operate safely.Leaders in the City of Fresno discussed the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, urging everyone eligible to get vaccinated.The Fresno County Health Department is also offering on-site vaccinations at businesses for small groups at no charge.N-95 masks and other PPE supplies are available for free to local businesses through the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.