Fresno's Neighborhood Industries finds new warehouse space after fire

"It was really special. Immediately after the fire, we needed stuff, and we need space because we lost both of those things overnight," said Anthony "AP" Armour, Neighborhood Industries CEO.
Neighborhood Industries lost their distribution center to flames in June.
Vintage collector Yoshi offered this warehouse off E Street to the non-profit. It used to be a Nabisco facility decades ago.
"People from all over the state will come here just to rummage for treasure. I think what is really special about this unique transaction is Yoshi is not just offering his stuff and space, the bare necessities. He's offering us a chance to steward a legacy he has left." Armour said.
Armour said while the fire destroyed the building, equipment and years of their inventory, they were able to keep people at work.
The non-profit operates a thrift store in the Tower District and recycling program. Their goal is to provide workforce training and help people so they can give back to their community.
While the fire caused about half a million dollars in lost revenue, about $260,000 has been raised. A generosity that has been shown and now seen with this new space.
"I just can't believe that we stumbled upon the best-case scenario out of all of this. It was hard at first, but I think coming to this facility every day, seeing our staff just ripping it and ripping it, consolidating and cleaning. It gives me hope. It's been an incredible ride over the last 14 years, but I envision it even better the next 10 to 20 years," Armour said.
A new beginning with a mission to serve neighborhoods one item at a time.
The community can help by making financial gifts, visiting their thrift store and vintage boutique, and making donations in October when they have space.