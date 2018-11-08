11-year-old accused of putting sewing needle in Halloween candy

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl bites into candy with pin after trick-or-treating (Shutterstock)

SALISBURY, N.C --
An 11-year-old in Rowan County has been accused of placing straight pins inside mini-Snickers bars on Halloween.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said a father said his 12-year-old son bit into a chocolate and noticed something was stuck to the roof of his mouth.

Officials said it was a sewing needle, adding that a second one was found in another Snickers bar the boy received.

On Nov. 1, a second family reported finding a metal object in a mini-Snickers that their child received while trick-or-treating.

The Salisbury Post said detectives filed felony charges against the child, who was referred to juvenile court.

Investigators said the child put needles inside of the candy with the intent to pass them out to trick-or-treaters.

They were inserted through the wrappers and were difficult to detect.

A mental evaluation for the child was ordered before the court date.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

Note: The video in this article is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
halloweencandytrick or treatnorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Stepdad, son recall terrifying moments gunfire erupted
CHP investigating hit and run that sent man to hospital
Fresno County judge releases child predator from jail against objections of the victim's father
Show More
Black Bear diner is coming to Northwest Fresno, and they're hiring
14 hospitalized after carbon monoxide scare at Tennessee hotel
Man denies killing wife, admits to cleaning up murder scene and disposing her body
VIDEO: Man falls through ceiling of Waffle House
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
More News