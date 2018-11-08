SALISBURY, N.C --An 11-year-old in Rowan County has been accused of placing straight pins inside mini-Snickers bars on Halloween.
Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said a father said his 12-year-old son bit into a chocolate and noticed something was stuck to the roof of his mouth.
Officials said it was a sewing needle, adding that a second one was found in another Snickers bar the boy received.
On Nov. 1, a second family reported finding a metal object in a mini-Snickers that their child received while trick-or-treating.
The Salisbury Post said detectives filed felony charges against the child, who was referred to juvenile court.
Investigators said the child put needles inside of the candy with the intent to pass them out to trick-or-treaters.
They were inserted through the wrappers and were difficult to detect.
A mental evaluation for the child was ordered before the court date.
The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Note: The video in this article is from a previous story.