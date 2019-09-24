fire

1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment engulfed in flames in Fresno Co., fire officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire involving approximately 1,100 tons of hay and farming equipment in Fresno County, according to fire officials.

Fresno County Fire says the blaze broke out on James Road and Jensen Avenue just west of Kerman on Tuesday afternoon.



No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters are now working to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.
