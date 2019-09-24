1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment engulfed in flames in Fresno Co., fire officials say

Fresno County Fire says the blaze broke out on James Road and Jensen Avenue just west of Kerman on Tuesday afternoon.
#JamesIncident Firefighters are battling a fire involving 1100 tons of hay, several pieces of farm equipment and a semi tractor trailer - on James Rd & Jensen Ave, 5 miles west of Kerman. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/vSZavKH4V4— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 24, 2019
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Firefighters are now working to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
