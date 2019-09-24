1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment engulfed in flames in Fresno Co., fire officials say

#JamesIncident Firefighters are battling a fire involving 1100 tons of hay, several pieces of farm equipment and a semi tractor trailer - on James Rd & Jensen Ave, 5 miles west of Kerman. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/vSZavKH4V4 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 24, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire involving approximately 1,100 tons of hay and farming equipment in Fresno County, according to fire officials.Fresno County Fire says the blaze broke out on James Road and Jensen Avenue just west of Kerman on Tuesday afternoon.No injuries have been reported at this time.Firefighters are now working to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.