Coronavirus

113-year-old Spanish woman overcomes coronavirus infection

BARCELONA, Spain -- A 113-year-old Spanish woman says she is in good health after having overcome infection by the new coronavirus.

Maria Branyas said she "feels good." She avoided developing severe COVID-19 symptoms and had her latest test come back negative. Her daughter told Spanish news agency EFE that her mother, who was born in the United States, tested positive for the virus in April.

"As far as my health, I feel good, with the little issues everyone has as we get older, but I feel fine," Branyas told EFE this week from her nursing home where several residents have fallen ill and died from the new virus.

Local media say at least 17 residents of her nursing home are suspected to have died after developing symptoms associated with COVID-19. On March 27, Branyas' social media account run by her children said that "unfortunately the virus has entered our residence."

Branyas was born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907 after her family emigrated to Mexico and then the U.S., as her children recount in a Twitter account run in her name called "Super Catalan Grandmother."

After living for some years in New Orleans where her father founded a magazine, she returned to Spain's northeastern Catalonia region where she lives in the town of Olot.

Branyas still has memories of crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a boat during World War I, as she related to Catalan news agency ACN on her birthday in March.

"Because of the war, Germany was still attacking in the north, and there was no way of going through the Nordic seas, so you had to go further south, via Cuba and the Azores," she said.

Despite her poor hearing and sight, Branyas said she was aware of the pandemic that has claimed over 27,000 lives in Spain.

"It is a tragedy," she said, "since only a few people seem to know where it came from, how it got here and why."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesselderly womancoronavirusu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Italy easing travel restrictions in place since March
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
Parade held for boy who beat inflammatory illness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old man dies after falling 50 feet down ravine in Three Rivers
Central California coronavirus cases
Tulare County explains why its COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly
4 people displaced after apartment complex fire in central Fresno
Fresno 'rage room' says city is allowing it to reopen
Fresno County asks to move further into Phase 2 of state's reopening plans
Visalia Police arrest delivery driver for stealing 300 packages
Show More
Hit-and-run driver apologizes to victim before leaving scene, arrested
Some businesses not waiting for Tulare County to advance through reopening stages
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Atwater declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business, allows owners to open
Lost your health insurance due to COVID-19? Here's where to find help in the Central Valley
More TOP STORIES News