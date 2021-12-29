Security guard's car stolen near Fresno airport, police looking for carjacker

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a car at the Fresno airport.

It happened before 2 am on Dakota and Winery.

Police say an on-duty security guard reported his car had been stolen.

The security guard told police he saw the thief in his car, and opened fire as the suspect drove away.

The suspect drove the car through a fence near the northwest part of the airport.

By the time police got there, there was no one in the car, and no signs that anyone had been shot.

Police are still putting together the details.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

In the meantime, flight schedules at Fresno Yosemite International Airport are continuing as normal.
