Illinois State Police recognized the potential fatalities that could have come from a driver speeding on snowy roads.However, the driver, officers say, took it to the extreme, getting caught doing 115 mph in a 35 mph zone in the town of Champaign.As the state police hashtagged in a now-trending Facebook post, #ThatsGoToJailSpeed.The driver, a woman who was not identified, was taken to jail for the reported infraction."If you think you won't get in a bad crash in town because the speed limits are low and you're a good driver, think again. Just remember there are people like this driving next to you," the law enforcement agency stated on its Facebook page.The warning was sent amid the extreme winter conditions bearing down on the Midwest.