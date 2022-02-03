Black History Month: Meet Mona Tatum and her young dancers

Mother, educator and inspirational leader! Mona Tatum is showing generations of students in Fresno the importance of pride, peace and expression. ABC30 is celebrating Black History Month with a salute to Tatum and her young dancers!For over 25 years, Tatum has taught at Martin Luther King Elementary in Southwest Fresno. The campus is close to home for Tatum whose husband and children are all educators in the same district.It's on this campus where Tatum founded the King African American Dance Troupe twenty years ago.Students as young as six learn various forms of dance while learning about black history."Black history is not just for black people. Black history is for everyone," said Tatum.She adds, "When I went to South Africa. They always told me you dance and the wind under your feet will carry you. And I want them to know raise those legs up and pretend that leg is a drum."E'Niyah Fuller is a fourth grader at King Elementary who doesn't mind the rehearsals after school with Mrs. Tatum and choreographer Ebony Rowe."I think when you're tired you showed a lot of improvement in your dancing," said E'Niyah.She enjoys learning about black history and wears her dance outfit with pride. "This is a kente cloth, it's like an African scarf," said E'Niyah. When asked about her favorite form of dance she couldn't decide adding, "I like them all because they all bring out the African in me. The African in me is very supportive."Tatum coordinates the Troupe's local appearances. KAADT as its known, has performed at the City of Fresno's Martin Luther King Commemoration Program, Fresno Unified's Edison Region Black History Month program, Fresno County Library's Big Read plus school events. This year, Tatum was honored by the MLK Unity Committee for her commitment to children and community work."I wanted our people doing something positive. I wanted them to know that you can express your feelings in a decent and orderly way. I want them to feel," said Tatum.Dancers raise their hands up high moving to the rhythm of the gospel song, "Eyes On the Prize" while Mrs. Tatum shakes her tambourine. E'Niyah's confidence grows along with her fellow dancers."I want to be Vice President," she says.