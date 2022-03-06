Lindsay police officer badly injured after crash with suspect's car

A police officer with the City of Lindsay was badly injured while assisting the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in a chase.

The CHP says its officers were pursuing a suspect's vehicle when it entered the city and crashed into a law enforcement vehicle.

The Lindsay officer suffered major injuries.

Eventually, Tulare police caught and took the suspect into custody.

We are working to gather more details on this incident. Stay with Action News for updates.
