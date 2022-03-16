Merced women with passion for agriculture raise money for students

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the North Valley, hundreds of women with a passion for all things agriculture came together to raise money for students.Merced's Chapter of California Women for Agriculture brought back its annual luncheon after putting it on pause due to the pandemic.We're told about 300 community members took part in yesterday's fundraiser. The chapter's mission is to promote Ag Education.The money raised will help high school and college students interested in the industry and students with family members who work in the fields."When we're able to grant these kids scholarships to help them continue education, it's a feeling that is hard to express. A lot of these kids work hard and the fact that they want to continue an education in agriculture just means the world," said Briana Giampaoli.On a good year, the groups say they've raised between $15,000 to $18,000 for students.You can become a member or donate on the Merced Chapter's website.