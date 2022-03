FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is getting ready to introduce visitors to its baby anteater.The zoo's giant anteater Chive recently gave birth to a female pup named Aji.Little Ají will be carried on Chive's back for several months, and the animal care team will monitor both mom and baby as she grows.The zoo says Aji will be brought out to the exhibit for guests to see throughout the spring.