15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering 18-year-old in Merced

Merced police officers have arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say shot two teenagers, killing one and injuring another.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of December 30, 2021 on Merced's W Drive.


According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired into a vehicle in which a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were sitting.

When first responders arrived, they found the girl had non life-threatening gunshot wounds and rushed her to a regional trauma center. She recovered.

The 18-year-old man, Mykka Thomas of Merced, died at the scene.


On Saturday morning, March 26, detectives tracked down the 15-year-old suspect to Modesto, where he was arrested.

He has been booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex in Merced and is facing several charges, including that of murder.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Steven Odom at (209)388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.
