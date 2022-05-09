Man in critical condition after being shot in northeast Fresno

Police are investigating after a man was shot while he was sitting in his car in northeast Fresno on Sunday evening.The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Chestnut and Rialto after 6 pm.Police say three suspects approached the car and fired at him.He was hit twice by bullets, and drove off into another neighborhood, where he knocked on someone's door.The resident saw him and called for help.The victim has been rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.Police have blocked off roads in the area, and are looking for evidence.If you have any information about the incident, please contact Fresno police.