Fresno County deputies, firefighters rescue man from near Lost Lake

A man is in the hospital after he went under water while near Lost Lake.The man was rescued by first responders from Fresno County Fire and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at about 5:20 pm on Saturday.An ABC30 crew at the scene saw multiple ambulances, fire engines, and Fresno County Sheriff's patrol cars next to the lake, as the rescuers brought the victim back to the shore and took him to the hospital.The popular picnic area appears to have been filled with families enjoying a warm weekend day by the waterside.