CHP investigating deadly crash at Bethel and Clarkson in Fresno County

A 50-year-old man was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday morning.The crash happened in the area of Bethel Avenue and Clarkson Avenue at about 11 am.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the man ran a stop sign at the intersection, and was hit by a truck being driven by a 34-year-old man.There is no word yet if drugs or alcohol were involved.This story is developing and will be updated.