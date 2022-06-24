CHP investigating deadly crash at Bethel and Clarkson in Fresno County

A 50-year-old man was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the area of Bethel Avenue and Clarkson Avenue at about 11 am.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the man ran a stop sign at the intersection, and was hit by a truck being driven by a 34-year-old man.
There is no word yet if drugs or alcohol were involved.
This story is developing and will be updated.
